Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

