Shimmick (SHIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shimmick Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHIM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 3,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,501. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHIM. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

