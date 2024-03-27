Shoe Carnival, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

SCVL opened at $34.94 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $118,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

