Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 1,310,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

