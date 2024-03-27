Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of LON VANQ traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 55.80 ($0.71). 4,628,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,399. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.12 million, a P/E ratio of 348.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.97. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.15 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07).

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

