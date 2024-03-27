Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
