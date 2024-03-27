Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 214.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALVOF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 31,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,296. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.69%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

