Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 214.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
ALVOF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 31,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,296. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
