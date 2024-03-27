Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Declines By 80.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Andritz has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
About Andritz
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
