Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Declines By 80.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Andritz has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Increases Dividend

About Andritz

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

