Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Grows By 272.9%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 272.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Anglo American Platinum stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $65.15.
About Anglo American Platinum
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.