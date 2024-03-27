Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Decreases By 73.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 29th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 11,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

