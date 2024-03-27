Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 1,405.2%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 1,405.2% from the February 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,832,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

ASLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

