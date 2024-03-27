Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 1,405.2%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 1,405.2% from the February 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,832,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

ASLN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

