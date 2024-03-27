Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Drops By 89.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
AZMTF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.08.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.