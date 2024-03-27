Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Declines By 68.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 1,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.