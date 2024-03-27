Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Declines By 68.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 1,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.