Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Drops By 82.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the February 29th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYDDY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on BYD in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BYD Stock Up 0.7 %

About BYD

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 315,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44. BYD has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

