Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Expands By 1,057.0%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 1,057.0% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carrefour Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 386,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,532. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Carrefour Company Profile
