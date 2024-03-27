Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Expands By 1,057.0%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 1,057.0% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 386,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,532. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

