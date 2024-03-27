Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Increases By 835.8%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 835.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,587. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3373 per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

