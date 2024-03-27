Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Increases By 229.4%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CELZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,745. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

