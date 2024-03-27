Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Increases By 1,000.0%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

FALC stock remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. FalconStor Software has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

