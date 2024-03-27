Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Expands By 800.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Gafisa Stock Performance
Shares of GFASY stock remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
About Gafisa
