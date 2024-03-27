Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Rises By 4,500.0%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

TSDD traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 50,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,290. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

