Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Grows By 900.0%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

