Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 66.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

