Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Grows By 4,750.0%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 4,750.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of JAPSY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 25,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,718. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Japan Airlines will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

