Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Rises By 2,300.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 20,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

