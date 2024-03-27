Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Rises By 2,300.0%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Loncor Gold Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 20,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About Loncor Gold
