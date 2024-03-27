Short Interest in Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW) Rises By 2,575.0%

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 2,575.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Semantix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STIXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Semantix has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About Semantix
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semantix
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.