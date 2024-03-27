Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Declines By 70.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 22,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,345. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

Siemens Healthineers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.3102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

