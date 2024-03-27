Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Grows By 2,068.8%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, an increase of 2,068.8% from the February 29th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNON stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 69,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 95.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

