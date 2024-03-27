Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Grows By 673.8%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 673.8% from the February 29th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

WISA stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 17,722,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,209,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.