Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Expands By 462.5%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Yoshiharu Global has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.