Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Expands By 209.1%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ZIONO stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.67.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6248 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
