Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Acquires Shares of 559 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.15. 2,274,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. The company has a market cap of $403.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

