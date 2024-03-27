Siacoin Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $601.85 million and approximately $268.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,249.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.00772445 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00136374 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008756 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00045968 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00059308 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00197572 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00132250 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,786,025,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,760,368,676 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
