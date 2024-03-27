Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the February 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 157,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.8823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

