SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE SIF opened at $3.18 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
