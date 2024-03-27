Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,843 shares during the period. Sigma Lithium comprises approximately 5.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.17% of Sigma Lithium worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SGML stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 441,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

