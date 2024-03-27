SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,601,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.