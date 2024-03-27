SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GE traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. General Electric has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.