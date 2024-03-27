SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

