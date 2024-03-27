Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Ribbon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at $207,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,720 and sold 66,000 shares valued at $205,119. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

