Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $228.23 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $229.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

