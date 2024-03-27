Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after purchasing an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
TEVA stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
