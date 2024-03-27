Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,211 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. ONEOK accounts for 1.6% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

