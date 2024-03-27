Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 406,240 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Gannett accounts for about 0.9% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Gannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 126.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 25.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 15.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCI

Gannett Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.