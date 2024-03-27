Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,809 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

