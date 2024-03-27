Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Kornit Digital makes up about 2.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

