Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.54.

Shares of GE opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

