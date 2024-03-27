Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NLY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

