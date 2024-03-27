Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 406,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Gannett accounts for 0.9% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gannett by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

