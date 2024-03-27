Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

