Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,854,000. PDF Solutions makes up about 9.4% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4,998.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,356,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,466,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 193,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 471.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDFS

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.