Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Texas Instruments comprises 3.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,107,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

TXN opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.